'It's something I will never forget' – Marc Albrighton on scoring Leicester's first ever Champions League goal

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton admits his career turnaround is a dream after scoring the Foxes’ first historic Champions League goal.

The 26-year-old wrote himself into Foxes folklore when he opened the scoring in Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Club Brugge after just five minutes.

Riyad Mahrez’s brace sealed a deserved Group G win for dominant Leicester on their debut in the competition after last season’s shock Premier League win.

It also capped Albrighton’s revival after he was released by Aston Villa in 2014 before helping the Foxes to the title in May as his former club won just three games and were relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1987.

Villa drew 1-1 with Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship at the same time Leicester started their Champions League campaign and Albrighton knows his two-year rise has been remarkable.

He said: “When I was a kid it is something you dream of doing, scoring in this competition. I never thought I would get the opportunity to play in this competition, let alone score. To play is one thing, to score is something else and it will live with me forever.

“It is something I never thought I would have been able to achieve and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends, everyone who has stuck by me. This was for them.

“I got a few texts after the game saying well done and congratulations, but then I had texts also saying Villa only drew.

“I have worked my socks off for this since I was a kid and to say I have scored in this prestigious competition is something I will never forget.”

Leicester top Group G after Porto and Copenhagen drew 1-1 with the Foxes hosting Porto in their first home game on September 27.

They return to the Premier League against Burnley at the King Power Stadium on Saturday with Mahrez also back on form.

Last season’s PFA Player of the Year was yet to hit the heights which helped win the title until he scored a brilliant free kick and sealed the game with a second-half penalty at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Albrighton added: “He is a fantastic player on his day. He has been working really hard and he has not let himself go. He is has proved that tonight on the biggest stage, and he has come up trumps for us.”