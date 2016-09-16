How to Save on Your First Set of Ski Equipment

Wax your skis, dry your goggles and buckle your boots — these are all ways to maintain your winter sports equipment and save money in the long run. But what if you’re just getting started? For the first-time skier — or first-time buyer of ski equipment — consider our ValuePenguin-researched tips for getting the most bang for your buck when it comes to your down-the-mountain gear. Much of what we explain here will also apply to the snowboarders among you. So without further adieu — and casting aside the topics of lodging and lift tickets — here is what you need and how to get it more cheaply than your friends.

When and where to shop — this is where our best tips are to be had. You don’t have to be a full-time ski instructor to know that the same pair of skis or gloves will be priced differently in different places. But first consider whether you should be buying at all. Renting is potentially the right option if you ski fewer than 15 days per year. But don’t take our word for it. Do a quick cost-per-wear calculation to decide if owning equipment makes sense for you.

If you can’t borrow from a friend or your hotel and decide to rent — this is a great option if you (or your little ones) are still growing — consider that many stores lease equipment for the whole season. This means you can spend less while making sure you’re using the same skis and boots — items that are matters of comfort — for the duration of your time on the slopes. If you fall in love with your gear, remember too that these stores typically sell used equipment. One more tip on renting: It’s almost always best to reserve your equipment in advance and rent it from a store in town as opposed to the resort at the base of the mountain; prices will be higher there. (There are also rental outfits, such as Ski Butlers on the West Coast, that will deliver your equipment to your door, though these services are more about convenience than savings.)

If buying is your best option — in other words, you’re willing to pay airline fees for odd-shaped or overweight baggage — consider where and when it’s best to make your purchases. First, considerable savings can be had when buying used. Check Craigslist and eBay as well as brick-and-mortar second-hand or consignment stores. If purcharsing new gear is your preferred route, go beyond online retailers like Skiing.com and Amazon as well discount stores like Marshalls and Target. SkiCoupons.com could lead you in the direction of a deal, and joining a ski club could gain you access to exclusive promotions, swap meets and tailgate sales. As for when to buy, it’s advisable to do so at the end of a season, not the beginning. Typically, this means scrounging for gear in mid-March and then again August through October, with Labor Day being the highlight. Avoid January, also known as Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month.

If you’re new to the sport, you’ll need: skis and boots (get them fitted to your feet by a a salesperson, not over the web); poles (preferably those that attach to your wrist with a sling or harness), gloves and goggles, pants and a jacket (get a versatile one that you can wear for other cold-weather activities), plus a helmet. Also, don’t tuck your pants into your boots or leave a gap between your goggles and helmet, lest you be called out by veteran skiers for wearing it wrong. And make sure to use a shopping list so that you don’t leave the store with anything you don’t actually need. Once you’re done getting outfitted, check back in with us for summer sports. After all, you’ll need your fishing equipment and supplies in time for the warmer weather.

