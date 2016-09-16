Goldman Sachs on oil, say the risk is lower

Shutterstock photo

The view from Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Says there are not any clear catalysts to push oil prices higher

So the risk is to the downside

His range for the next 12 months is $45-$50 ( WTI )

Even an agreement between producers at the OPEC & non-OPEC producer Russia on September 27 will do little to support the oil price

New oil production capacity still to come online, especially in 2017 and 2018 Bloomberg for more



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



