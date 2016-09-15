Tips for Staying Safe During Your Rideshare Experience

The days of waving your hand to hail a cab are nearly obsolete. Rideshare services have come on the scene in a big way and are now one of the most popular ways to get around.

For many, ridesharing – a taxi-like service that connects passengers to drivers in the area via a smartphone app – is a preferred way to get to work, the grocery store or home after a night on the town. It offers customers the privacy of their own personal driver and the convenience of getting picked up in minutes. Members of the community can be hired as drivers by the ridesharing company, but are required to use their own vehicle for transporting passengers.

The most popular rideshare service? Uber. Although the transportation empire launched a mere seven years ago, it boasts more than 8 million worldwide users and counting. And according to a CNBC report, there are currently more Uber vehicles on the road in New York City than its notable yellow taxis.

Whether you plan to apply to be a driver or are content as a passenger, keep these basic tips in mind while ridesharing.

Don’t kick caution to the curb

As you and your friends pile into a rideshare after a night of reminiscing at your 10-year high school reunion, you’re probably not preparing for a mishap. However, it’s important to be on guard at all times when using this transportation service.

Although most ridesharing companies prioritize the safety of their passengers by requiring all drivers to undergo a background check, there are extra precautions you should take.

Double-check the make, model and license plate number before getting into the car. Most rideshare services share this information when you reserve a car, so make sure it matches the car that arrives to pick you up.

Most rideshare services share this information when you reserve a car, so make sure it matches the car that arrives to pick you up. Ride in the backseat. Regardless of how friendly the driver may seem, don’t ride shotgun. Riding in the back can put a safe distance between you and your driver. And if you’re being pressured to sit in the front seat, decline – and make other transportation arrangements.

Regardless of how friendly the driver may seem, don’t ride shotgun. Riding in the back can put a safe distance between you and your driver. And if you’re being pressured to sit in the front seat, decline – and make other transportation arrangements. Stay awake and alert. In 2015, a California rideshare driver was charged with felony identity theft after she stole her sleeping passenger’s wallet and phone. The driver racked up many fraudulent charges with the stolen credit cards until she was caught by police days later. Don’t fall asleep – stay awake and keep an eye on your belongings while riding.

Despite the manageable risks, ridesharing services have benefits. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), ridesharing services have helped reduce the number of drunk driving fatalities in recent years.

Four out of five respondents to a MADD survey said that rideshare services make them less likely to drive while under the influence. And in California, the drunk driving collision rate dropped 6.5% between 2012 and 2015, which translates to a total of 1,800 avoided drunk driving collisions during that time.

Protection when you share your ride

If you’re interested in making extra money as a rideshare driver, make sure you – and your property – will be protected if the unexpected occurs on the road.

Uber offers $1 million in primary liability coverage to their drivers. This insurance goes into effect only when the vehicle is being used for the rideshare service – from the moment a driver accepts a trip to the time passengers are dropped off – and can help cover medical bills and repair or replacement costs if the driver unintentionally injures someone or damages their property while they’re working for Uber.

However, this insurance isn’t an alternative to having a personal auto policy. According to the Insurance Information Institute, as a rideshare driver, you’ll still need to obtain enough auto insurance to meet the minimum requirements of the state in which your vehicle is registered. And before you sign on the dotted line to become a driver, let your insurance provider know.

Make safety your copilot

While it poses certain risks, ridesharing has streamlined public transportation and is making our roadways safer by cutting down on the number of alcohol-related collisions.

Whether you’re a seasoned rideshare user or still have yet to take advantage of the service, remember to always keep safety at the forefront of your mind when using this form of transportation.

Shelly White writes for NationwideInsurance.com and HomeInsurance.com, an online resource for homeowners and drivers across the country. Offering automobile and home insurance quotes, consumers rely on HomeInsurance.com for competitive rates from top-rated insurance carriers. The HomeInsurance.com blog provides fresh tips and advice on a range of financial topics to help homeowners and homebuyers make educated decisions about their insurance purchases.