Wawrinka Tackles Tough Questions From Charlie Rose

“Can you be Number 1?” Charlie Rose asked US Open champion Stan Wawrinka during a sit-down interview on Monday.

“No,” laughed Wawrinka, his shiny new trophy on the table next to him. “I won three Grand Slams, but I’m not consistent enough during the year. If you look, Novak [Djokovic] is making a final or winning every tournament that he’s playing. I can play amazing, I can win a Grand Slam, but I’m not playing well enough in the year.”





Stan Takes NYC By Storm

The buzz of his third major title had yet to lift as the 31-year-old Swiss chatted with the American talk show host about his friendship with compatriot Roger Federer, how he deals with stress, coach Magnus Norman’s influence and what practice is like with World No. 1 Djokovic.

“We push each other in practice… try to improve most of the time,” said Wawrinka. “It’s good fun also because we like each other.”

Wawrinka’s appearance on Charlie Rose was part of a media tour in New York City, which also saw him visit “Live With Kelly” and play Wii Tennis with Jimmy Fallon. Watch