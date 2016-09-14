Uganda: Makerere University Students On Strike

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor Makerere University students take cover as police fires bullets to disperse them during a strike.

Makerere University students have gone on strike demanding lecturers and university management to explain why they are not being taught.

Police has also been deployed to quell the strike led by students on the evening programme from the college of humanities and social sciences.

The strike comes on the heels of a resolution by lecturers to stop teaching evening students announced on Monday last week when university slashed their incentives by 75 percent.

The resolution to stop teaching evening classes has had adverse effects at school of law, college of information computing and technology, college of business and management and college of humanities and social sciences. When Daily Monitor visited the university on Friday last week, there were no lectures going on at the four colleges.

Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) and students’ leaders yesterday agreed to push university management to accept a 50 percent incentive reduction.

However, the university Vice Chancellor Prof Ddumba Ssentamu said university management cannot afford to pay 50 percent incentives that lecturers are demanding.

He said management will meet today with the university council chairperson to discuss the impasse.