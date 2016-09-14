Investors urged to kick-start domestic oil & gas growth in India



Investors are being urged to back India’s plans to ramp up its domestic oil and gas industry.

India is a huge net importer of energy to the tune of 3.627 million boe/day in 2015. That is up dramatically on the 3.289 million recorded in 2014, according to Evaluate Energy data.



Source: Evaluate Energy

Growing its domestic base underpins India’s desire to seek funding now for its Discovered Small Field Bidding Round, the details of which have been shared in London this week. You can keep tabs on this licensing round and all licensing rounds outside of North America – from initial tender through to comprehensive results coverage – using Evaluate Energy’s M&A database.

At stake are 67 fields being offered in 46 contract areas with an estimated 625mmbbl of oil and oil-equivalent gas. Of the contract areas, 26 are on land and 20 offshore (18 shallow, two deep-water). The bidding closes on October 31.

‘We have to open our market,’ said Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while accepting the challenge of hosting a bid round in today’s oil pricing climate. ‘We know that when the prices will be a little bit appreciated there will be a bigger chance of investment. Nobody can deny the role of gas as a base load energy.’

There is also no denying the enormous – and growing – quantities of energy imported by India. It is the third largest consumer of oil and petroleum products in the world, albeit a distance from the amounts used by the United States and China. India’s consumption totaled 4.159 million barrels a day in 2015. This is up from 3.849 million in 2014, and 3.319 million in 2010, according to Evaluate Energy. But while oil consumption has risen dramatically, domestic production has reduced. In fact, production of crude/NGL has been declining since 2011 and stood at 876,000 b/d in 2015.



Source: Evaluate Energy

Last year India produced 2,827.4 mmcf/day of natural gas, compared to 4,767.7 mmcf/day in 2010. During that time, domestic natural gas consumption fluctuated but has remained relatively steady in the past three years. In 2015, it totaled 4,894.9 mmcf/day.



Source: Evaluate Energy

Meantime, the reserve life of India’s oil and gas reserves stood at 29.5 years in 2015, compared to 20.6 years in 2010, reinforcing India’s desire to increase domestic extraction.



Source: Evaluate Energy

Bid details can be found at www.indiadsf.com.



