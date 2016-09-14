How Your Hobbies Can Make You Money in Retirement

If you’re looking to generate extra income during retirement, you might want to explore ways to make your hobby into a more profitable venture. After all, hobbies are the things you choose to do — activities that, in most cases, you’d happily do for free. And pursuing a hobby-related business can make for a relatively smooth second-act transition since you likely have many of the skills, expertise and personal connections needed for success.

Fortunately, thanks in large part to advances in technology, the possibilities for monetizing your hobby — both locally and online — have never been better. So if you’re eager to turn your hobbies into retirement cash, here are six winning strategies to consider.

1. Teach Your Hobby

Whether you’re a skilled photographer, an experienced chef or a talented musician, there’s a good chance that others will pay you to teach them what you do so well. There are lots of ways to share your expertise. For example, you can set up shop in your home — just like your neighborhood piano teacher — or teach at a local adult education program or school.

Alternatively, you could aim to reach a broader audience and create your own online courses and deliver them via your own blog, or by using an online instructional platform like Udemy.com or Pathwright.com.

2. Sell Your Products Online

In the past, crafters who wanted to sell their homemade goods were typically limited to crafts fairs and farmers markets. But thanks to the proliferation of online marketplaces, the options for selling your products online have improved dramatically. Etsy is probably the best-known marketplace for artisans and crafters, but there are plenty of other smaller sites you might want to consider like ArtFire.com, Zibbet.com and HandmadeArtists.com.

3. Write About Your Hobby

Hobbyists enjoy reading books, magazines and how-to articles about their passions. So if you love to write, there might be a way to profit from writing about your hobby. You can search for freelance writing assignments on sites like MediaBistro.com, FlexJobs.com or VirtualVocations.com. Another option is to start your own hobby-related blog. While it will likely take time to build up a significant fan base, once you do, you can monetize your site through advertising, sponsorships or by selling your own digital information products — like e-books, downloadable tool kits, worksheets and more.

4. Create New Products Related to Your Hobby

Every hobby comes with its own set of specialized clothing, accessories, gear or gadgets. For example, yoga enthusiasts purchase quick-dry fitness pants, cooks invest in fancy knives and bicyclists buy specially designed aerodynamic helmets. Hobbyists tend to be very willing to spend money on products related to their hobby, so if you can craft, invent or import a unique accessory for your fellow enthusiasts, you might be able to build a profitable income stream to supplement your retirement.

5. Lead a Hobby-Related Tour

Baby Boomers spend an estimated $120 billion annually in leisure travel, according to a 2015 AARP Travel report. The survey also showed that international bucket list trips are growing in popularity, as 32 percent of Baby Boomers traveling in 2016 will be heading outside the United States. You can take advantage of this trend by leading a hobby-related tour. As an example, Laney Sachs is a boomer who loves Italy and loves to cook. She organizes and leads one-of-a-kind food-related tours to Italy via her online blog, OrtensiaBlu.com. Another example is CheeseJourneys.com, a company that offers behind-the-scenes access to cheese makers, wine producers and food experiences that few culinary travelers can discover on their own.

6. Find a Part-Time Job Related to Your Hobby

From the baseball enthusiast who gets paid to write about spring training for his local paper to the theater lover who works as an usher at the local arts center, finding a hobby-related job is a wonderful way to blend work and fun. Think about the places you’d happily spend time at for free — a ballpark, bookstore or gardening center — and see if they have any part-time job openings.

You might also find seasonal work at places like resorts, parks or tourist attractions. I recently interviewed a woman, for example, who works as a tour guide at Yellowstone National Park. It’s a terrific job that gives her a chance to share her love of history and nature while enjoying some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. An excellent resource for sourcing and learning about seasonal jobs is CoolWorks.com.

Whichever option you choose, do remember that even a part-time hobby business is still a business, so please be sure to always do your homework before hanging out your “Open for Business” sign.

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com.

