How to stay fit and healthy while on holiday

Holidays are not the time to let your health and fitness take a backseat. On the contrary, you are most prone to gain weight and fall back into bad eating habits while on vacation. But don’t worry, you can still enjoy your well-deserved break while maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Here are five ways on how to do exactly that:
Prepare: Preparation is key. You do not want to find yourself reaching out for the minibar at sudden time of hunger. Instead, pack/purchase a few healthy snacks that you can keep with you. Some snacks I recommend are baby carrots, protein bars, nuts, and yogurt.
Grocery shop: When you arrive to your destination, locate the closest grocery shop and get quick and healthy food that you can easily keep in your mini fridge or grab on-the-go. You don’t have to rely on restaurants for each of your meals. For example, opt for instant oatmeal instead of indulging in the big breakfast buffet. But even if you do decide to indulge (who doesn’t love a breakfast buffet?) choose foods that are healthy, such as eggs and fruits.
Don’t skip meals: It can be easy to lose track of time when you are on holiday running around being a tourist. While this might seem harmless at first, it can lead to you overeating during your next meal. So, try to eat every 3 to 4 hours to keep your body nurtured. Snacking is very important. Keep a snack at hand at all times, especially if you have low blood sugar.
Discover the area using fitness: Besides laying by the pool and getting a tan, most tourists want to discover the area they’re visiting. This is a fitness opportunity in disguise. Ride a bike and have a look around the city or put on your trainers and take a long walk around ancient outdoor monuments. What better way to get fit than having fun while doing so?
Use nature as your gym: Most hotels and resorts offer some kind of fitness training, be it water workouts or beach sports such as volleyball. If you’re not into either of those things, take a swim in the pool or go for a run on the sand. I would recommend running for 10 to 15 minutes then performing super-sets of 25 crunches, 25 triceps dips, 25 jumping squats, 25 lunges, repeating them twice and then stretching.