Club Brugge 0-3 Leicester City: Riyad Mahrez strikes twice to give Foxes dream Champions League bow

Leicester City made a dream start to their first Champions League campaign by cruising to a 3-0 victory against Club Brugge.

Claudio Ranieri’s men were superior in Belgium, as they moved to the top of Group G.

Marc Albrighton, one of the heroes of their Premier League-winning campaign last term, scored their first goal Europe inside five minutes, moments after the hosts nearly took an early lead.

Riyad Mahrez continued to shine as he netted stunning free-kick before adding another from the spot shortly before the hour mark.

Record signing Islam Slimani was handed his Leicester debut for the Champions League opener, providing experience in Europe’s elite competition.

The Foxes were nearly one down inside three minutes, when Izquierdo broke past Wes Morgan and was through on goal. The Colombian forward lacked composure, shooting past Kasper Schmeichel but also past the post.

City’s first goal in Europe came two minutes later when goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle came out to collect a long throw and a lack of communication meant he could not gather the ball. Hans Vanaken instead flicked the ball across goal to the far post, where Albrighton was quickest to react, bundling the ball home from five yards.

Brugge defender Timmy Simmons, 39, was booked after bringing Vardy down on the edge of the box – the England man was through on goal otherwise and he was fortunate not to see red.

Mahrez took the resulting set piece from around 20 yards, brilliant curling the ball across goal and into the top corner to give the visitors a comfortable leave shortly before the half hour.

Danny Drinkwater nearly added a third shortly before the break when Mahrez’s corner was cleared and, as the ball dropped down, the midfielder caught the ball perfectly and his dipping volley was tipped over the bar well by Butelle.

The home side improved early in the second half but were their own worst enemy as substitute Benoit Poulain sent a short pass back and looked rattled all of a sudden.

Then Brugge were another team to fall victim to the pace of Vardy.

Leicester’s top scorer last term, Vardy capitalised on another defensive blunder, racing towards goal. One-on-one, he dropped a shoulder and took the ball past Butelle, who was shown a yellow card for the resulting foul.

Algerian Mahrez stepped up to double his tally on the night, making it three – making the competition look easy.

Stefano Denswil went close for Club Brugge when his 30-yard strike called Schmeichel into action, and it was nearly four to Leicester with less than ten minutes remaining. The Foxes maintained the pressure in the final third and, from a corner, Robert Huth rose highest to head inches wide.

Elsewhere in this group’s other game, Porto were held to a 1-1 draw by ten-man Copenhagen.