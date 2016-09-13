Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley: a look at Arsenal's Champions League matches at the stadium

As Tottenham prepare to play their third campaign among the European elite at Wembley, talkSPORT looks at when north London rivals Arsenal did the same.

It’s a stadium Spurs players will have to get used to fast with plans to play their domestic games for the duration of the 2017/18 season there while White Hart Lane is expanded.

Big things were expected of the Gunners, who had won the league and cup double the previous season, when they played in the Champions League for the first time – in its modern, post-European Cup-guise – in the late 1990s.

The switch from 38,000-capacity Highbury to the old Wembley was given the go ahead by the FA in 1998, allowing for more bums on seats, which meant more money for the club.

“We may be less comfortable at Wembley, but it is a big occasion to play there and we will have more support,” manager Arsene Wenger said at the time.

“It is a gamble but it shows as well that in the long-term you cannot imagine the club staying at Highbury forever.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STADIUMS BY CAPACITY FOR 2016/17 SEASON

In total they played at Wembley six times over two seasons, but it didn’t go very well as they failed to make it out of the group on both occasions and Spurs defender Ben Davies explained he hopes his club are able to perform better.

“It’s a pretty reasonable group. Out of the teams we could have drawn we have to be pleased,” he added, explaining that Tottenham would certainly not be underestimating the likes of Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow.

When Arsenal played at the national stadium, it was against some heavy hitters including Luis Enrique and Gabriel Batistuta who scored for Barcelona and Fiorentina respectively, while Sergei Rebrov struck for Dynamo Kiev.

Here’s how the Gunners fared:

30 September, 1998: Panathinaikos beaten 2-1

21 October, 1998: 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kiev

25 November, 1998: Arsenal beaten 1-0 by Lens

22 September, 1999: Arsenal beat AIK 3-1

19 October, 1999: Arsenal beaten by Barcelona 4-2

27 October, 1999: Arsenal beaten by Fiorentina 1-0

At the end of the second group stage campaign Arsenal dropped into the UEFA Cup and ended up reaching the final in 2000 where they were beaten by Galatasaray, but the club didn’t play competitive matches at Wembley again and eventually moved into the Emirates Stadium in 2006.