Tlou Energy announces final results for the year ended June 30 2016













Tlou Energy Limited, the AIM and ASX listed company focused on delivering power in Botswana and Southern Africa through the development of coal bed methane (‘CBM’) projects, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 30 June 2016.

Highlights

Government of Botswana proposed the delivery of 100MW of CBM power to be incorporated into its future generation supply plans

Post period end proposal in place for Tlou to tender for and develop a 50MW CBM project at Lesedi

Significant operational progress:

Completion of dewatering and the commencement of gas testing at the Selemo production wells

Sustained gas flow rate achieved

Aiming to book initial independently certified reserves later this year

Dual listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market raising £1.2 million

Submitted full development Environmental Impact Statement (‘EIS’) – a precursor to the award of a mining licence for Lesedi

Tlou Executive Director Gabaake Gabaake said:

‘This has been a highly active year for Tlou and I am delighted with the progress we have made at Lesedi resulting in our recent confirmation from the Botswana Government that we have been selected to tender for and develop a 50MW CBM project, which is five times larger than initially expected. Our team has made significant efforts on the ground with sustained gas flow rates achieved at Selemo. Subject to ongoing testing we are looking at booking our initial independently certified reserves by the end of the 2016 calendar year. Separately, I am delighted to say that Tony Gilby has returned to a much more active role with the company following his recent illness. Both Tony and I look forward to providing further updates during this exciting time for Tlou.’







Article Tags

Tlou Energy

Botswana

Africa



Finance

Operations Update

Coalbed Methane



Unconventionals



This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation

to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this

article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from

a qualified investment adviser. More



