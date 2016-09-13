Can Wawrinka Beat Fallon At Wii Tennis?

US Open champion Stan Wawrinka was in demand on a media tour of New York City on Monday morning.

Swiss in a different type of tennis challenge

He may have taken down the world’s best in Novak Djokovic to win the US Open, but did Stan Wawrinka have what it takes to beat Jimmy Fallon at a game of Wii Tennis in New York on Monday?

The Swiss was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after capturing his third Grand Slam championship at Flushing Meadows on Sunday evening. It was part of a wider media tour through New York City, which saw Wawrinka also visit ‘Live With Kelly’, Charlie Rose and Yahoo! Sports.

