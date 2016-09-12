Tanzania: Ajib, Mavugo Lead Simba to Vital Win

Photo: Daily News Simba striker Laudit Mavugo evades a tackle from Mtibwa Sugar defender Kassian Ponera during the Mainland Premier League match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Simba won 2-0.

SIMBA striker Laudit Mavugo evades a tackle from Mtibwa Sugar defender Kassian Ponera during the Mainland Premier League match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Simba won 2-0. (Photo by Staff Photographer)

SIMBA moved level on points with leaders Azam at the top of Mainland Premier League with a thrilling 2-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The feelgood factor among Simba fans, who packed the refurbished Uhuru Stadium, arrived in the second half when goals from Ibrahim Ajib and Laudit Mavugo sealed a perfect win for the Reds.

The result sees Joseph Omog’s charges climb top joint in the table, level on 10 points with Azam after both played 4 games, while Mtibwa Sugar are in sixth place on 6 points.

It was a low key start to the game, in which the visitors opted for defensive approach, a system that helped them keep the home team at bay for the entire first half.

Simba saw plenty of the ball in the opening exchange without really testing Sugar goalie Abdallah Makangana. Mtibwa Sugar launched their first meaningful attack after 15 minutes, with Haruna Chanongo forcing Simba custodian Vincent Angban into conceding a futile corner.

Sugar gradually gained momentum and started to press their hosts and Chanongo was at fault again when he squandered a good chance shortly after the half hour mark. Simba regained dominancy and upped the tempo as the game edged towards the breather with Shiza Kichuya and Ajib prodding Mtibwa’s defence however the two teams remained deadlocked at the interval.

On resumption, Simba continued to boss the proceedings and their pressure paid off after 52 minutes when Ajib’s powerful header from Hussein’s corner beat Makangana. The arrival of the goal saw a change of game plan by Mtibwa Sugar, who started to open up as they went in search of the equaliser.

That left them exposed at the back and was dully punished as they conceded the second goal in the 66th minute, scored by Mavugo. Mwinyi Kazimoto played a nice through ball to set up Burundian import Mavugo who expertly placed the ball into the top corner.

Simba had a couple of opportunities to extend their lead but substitute Goue Frederic Noel Blagnon was guilty of squandering a few clear chances.

With the win Simba leapfrogged defending champions and archrivals Yanga into second spot albeit having played a game more, while Mbeya City dropped to fourth place. Yanga are on 7 points from three outings.

Simba: Vincent Angban, Janvier Besala Bokungu, Mohamed Hussein, Novat Lufunga, Method Mwanjali, Shiza Kichuya, Jonas Mkude, Yassin Mzamiru, Laudit Mavugo, Ibrahim Ajibu, Mwinyi Kazimoto. Mtibwa Sugar: Abdallah Makangana, Ally Sharifu, Issa Rashid, Kassian Ponera, Shaban Nditi, Silim Mbonde, Kelvin Idd, Ally Yussuph, Stamili Mbonde, Ibrahim Juma, Haruna Chanongo