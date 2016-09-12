Signing for Liverpool was ‘worst mistake of my life’ – Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli has said moving to Liverpool was the “worst mistake” of his life.

The Italian striker marked his debut for new club Nice with two goals after calling time on his ill-fated three-year spell at Anfield this summer.

Balotelli joined the Reds in a £16million deal from AC Milan in the summer of 2014, but he scored just four goals in 28 appearances at Anfield.

He fell out of favour with then-manager Brendan Rodgers soon after his arrival and was loaned back out to Milan last season, and on his return to Merseyside he was quickly told by new boss Jurgen Klopp that he had no future at the club.

Having been left out Liverpool’s pre-season tour to the United States and the rest of the club’s other friendlies, he completed a free transfer to Nice on deadline day.

And Balotelli has now admitted his ill-fated Merseyside move was a terrible decision.

“It was the worst mistake of my life,” Balotelli told Canal Plus following Nice’s 3-2 win over Marseille on Sunday.

“Apart from the fans, who were fantastic with me, I must be honest, and the players, who I had a good rapport with, I didn’t like the club.

“I had two coaches, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. As people they didn’t make a good impression on me. I didn’t get along with them.”

Balotelli opened his account for the French club front the penalty spot before scoring a vital Nice equaliser to make it 2-2 late in the second-half.

