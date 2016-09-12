GWS's Johnson offered one-game suspension for hit on Kennedy

Posted



Steve Johnson is set to miss GWS’s preliminary final after being offered a one week ban for his hit on Sydney’s Josh Kennedy.

Kennedy was wobbly on his feet and spent some time off the ground after Johnson ran past the ball to collect him high in the first quarter of the Giant’s qualifying final win over the Swans.

The match review panel has determined the hit was careless and of medium impact to the head, allowing Johnson to accept a one-game suspension down from two.

Johnson has until 11:00am (AEST) Wednesday to lodge an appeal.

Team-mate Shane Mumford was cleared of a dangerous tackle on Sydney’s Kurt Tippett, with the MRP finding Mumford’s slinging tackle did not actually cause Tippett’s head to make contact with the ground.

There was good news too for Adelaide’s Kyle Hartigan, who can accept a $1,500 fine for tripping North Melbourne’s Lindsay Thomas but will be free to play Sydney on Saturday night.

Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge, Geelong captain Joel Selwood, Sydney’s Gary Rohan and Cat Steven Motlop were among other players to avoid suspension after a busy weekend for the MRP.

