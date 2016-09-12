BMW: DJ leads Casey by three

Getty Images CARMEL, IN – SEPTEMBER 10: Dustin Johnson waves to the crowd following a birdie on the ninth green during the third round of the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club on September 10, 2016 in Carmel, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson holds the outright lead after the third round of the BMW Championship, three strokes ahead of Paul Casey at 18 under. The U.S. Open champ and 2010 BMW Championship winner shot a four-under 68 on Saturday at Crooked Stick Golf Course in Carmel, Ind., in pursuit of his third win of the year.

Of Johnson’s 11 career PGA Tour wins, he has held the lead going into the final round four times.

J.B. Holmes, seeking a strong finish for the chance of being a Ryder Cup captain’s pick, shot a four-under 68. He is in sole possession of third place at 14 under.

Roberto Castro, a first- and second-round leader, shot a two-over 74. He fell down to fourth place at 12 under.

Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar also tread closely, tied for fifth at 11 under.

Jordan Spieth, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, shot a four-under 68 to move to eight under for the tournament. He is tied for ninth with Billy Horschel and Hideki Matsuyama.

Jason Day, World No. 1 and the defending BMW champion, shot a one-under 71. He is tied for 21st with Patrick Reed at five under.

Phil Mickelson is tied for 26th at four under with Brandt Snedeker and Smylie Kaufman.

Rory McIlroy, winner of last week’s Deutsche Bank Championship, shot a one-over 72. He is tied with Emiliano Grillo and Sergio Garcia at three under.

Rickie Fowler played somewhat better on Saturday, shooting a one-under 69. However, he still stands at one over par, potentially harming his chances of a Ryder Cup captain’s pick. He is also currently projected 29th in the FedEx Cup points, on the bubble for making the Tour Championship.

