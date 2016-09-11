Seven medals for Australia on day three in Rio

Posted



Australia has won seven medals on day three of the Rio Paralympics, with podium finishes in track cycling, swimming and athletics adding to the total.

At the end of the third day of competition, Australia has 18 medals – three gold, seven silver and eight bronze – to put the team 11th on the medal tally.

Blake Cochrane took silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB7 event, Deon Kenzie won silver in the men’s 1,500m T38 final, as did Amanda Reid (C1-2-3 500m time trial), Kyle Bridgwood (men’s C4 4,000m individual pursuit) and Alistair Donohoe (men’s C5 4,000m individual pursuit) in track cycling.

Todd Hodgetts won a bronze medal in the men’s F20 shot put, while in the pool Tiffany Thomas Kane also won bronze in the 50m freestyle S6 final.

More to come.

