Roger Reflects Part VI: For The Love Of The Game

Swiss reveals why his passion for tennis is as strong as ever
In the sixth and final part of a special series of interviews with Roger Federer in Switzerland, the 35 year old discusses his burgeoning love for the game.
Federer reveals that it is this passion that makes him more determined and hungry to return to the ATP World Tour, as he looks forward to resuming his career at the start of the 2017 season.
