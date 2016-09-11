LISTEN: Jurgen Klopp reveals half-time team talk from Liverpool’s win over Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he told his players at half time of Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds secured an excellent three points, Roberto Firmino netting twice, and Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana grabbing one each to move Klopp’s men into the top half of the Premier League table.

However, there was a stage in the match when it appeared the Foxes were close to restoring parity and getting back into the game.

Jamie Vardy scored to make it 2-1 after a dreadful mistake from Lucas Leiva, and just moments later Robert Huth sent a header onto the top of the bar when Simon Mignolet missed the ball from a long throw.

But at half-time, Klopp addressed his players, and they came back out onto the pitch and impressed in the second period, scoring two more goals and playing some great football.

And when asked what he told his players during the break, Klopp revealed that he urged his players to prove themselves.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the German said: “I told them that it’s a real challenge, a good challenge, that we really have to prove [ourselves].

“Because we can be really strong, everybody knows this. But when we have problems in a game we have to show we can stay in a game.

“And today was the perfect situation. Everything was really perfect, 2-0 could have been 3-0, but then a goal like [Vardy’s] – woops.

“You could see the body language. That’s normal, we’re human beings. You want to have it easy, and have it immediately, that’s how we are.

“But we had to prove it, and we proved it. That was really good.”