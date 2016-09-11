A look at how ISIS targets young religious scholars

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohamad Luqman Nul Hakim runs a guest house in the heart of Chinatown in the Malaysian capital.

The 25-year-old religious scholar meets travellers from all over the world each day and he, too, has visited several countries. In 2014, he spent three months in France and encountered ISIS recruiters in a mosque there, he tells Channel NewsAsia.

“I was in France traveling, I was kind of lost, (with) no money. I went to (the) mosque every day, (and) met someone – he gave me money and food, offered to take me to Lebanon to study and said he would pay for everything,” Luqman said.

Mohamad Luqman in his guest house. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

Luqman said he felt indebted, and was about to accept his offer but other Malaysians with him in France talked him out of it. Today, he says he really has his friends to thank – if not for them, he could have been one of those who died as suicide bombers.

While ISIS is said to be retreating in Syria, their operatives are still actively recruiting in Southeast Asia.

In predominantly Muslim Malaysia, young religious scholars are being targeted to join the militant group in Syria or to be trained to carry out attacks back home.

As recently as two weeks ago, Malaysians Hasan Zakaria and Abu Salim, who are the same age as Luqman, reportedly blew themselves up while battling Syrian government troops.

Luqman said he could have done the same thing if he had gone to Syria: “Even (if) you know it’s wrong to kill yourself, but (if) everyone around (you) is doing it, you see blood, you feel like – man, I have to do it.”

Earlier in August, another Malaysian – Muhammad Izzul Imam – was killed by Syrian Air Force missiles while trying to defend Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS. Their deaths were immediately celebrated by an ISIS militant, Malaysian Mohamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi, from his base in Syria.

Mohamad Wanndy, who is said to be giving instructions to ISIS fighters in Malaysia, declared the three as martyrs in a bid to lure more Malaysians to take up the cause.

“WHOEVER COMES BACK WILL BE ARRESTED”

Malaysian authorities are increasingly concerned that as ISIS forces retreat in Syria, trained Malaysian militants will return home to continue their missions.

The potential for more lone wolf attacks by ISIS supporters in the region have also prompted authorities to step up intelligence-sharing. Since 2013, more than 10 terror plots have been foiled and 140 terror suspects have been arrested in Malaysia.

According to Malaysia’s counter-terrorism head Assistant Commissioner Ayob Khan, more than 90 Malaysians have gone to Syria and Iraq since 2013.

So far, 24 have died and nine were killed as suicide bombers. Eight have returned to Malaysia and are now in police custody. The passports of 58 Malaysians believed to still be in Syria have all been revoked and they will be arrested if they step foot back home, Mr Khan said.

“Our policy is very consistent: Whoever comes back will be arrested. Some will be trying to use different passports but we will be waiting for them.”

But terror expert Noor Huda said knowledge of the fate that awaits them is precisely what drives some Malaysian ISIS militants in Syria to become suicide bombers.

“If you have ever been there , you will know it’s (mainly) rocks and sands. These men, they miss their home, they miss their sambal but they cannot come back – so in the end they become suicide bombers,” said Mr Huda.