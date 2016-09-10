Our latest Entrepreneur of the Week, Neha Choudhary, founder of Making Waves, aims to bring forth the inspiring stories of the talented entrepreneurs in this region through short videos.

Making Waves, launched in June 2016, is a video based web platform that profiles both upcoming and established entrepreneurs across various industries in the Middle East.

Its first series of eight videos has already attracted 500 email subscribers and nearly 7,000 Facebook followers.

Mobile video viewing, as a share of all digital video viewing, is growing exponentially around the world, and especially in the Middle East. The number of YouTube videos from the MENA region has grown two-fold from 2014 to 2015, while Saudi Arabia has been ranked first for the highest number of YouTube views in the world per Internet user

The rise in interest for video content has also been detected by popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which have all introduced video into their business models.

They all aim to capture and retain the attention of multitasking Millennials, those born between 1980 and 2000. A recent study from Microsoft Corp. found that since 2000, when the mobile revolution began, the average attention span dropped from 12 seconds to eight seconds due to the effects of an increasingly digitalised lifestyle on the brain.

Raised in Bahrain and Dubai, Choudhary went on to study Economics and Business at Northwestern University in Chicago. After graduation, she moved to Singapore to work as an analyst for J.P. Morgan, until she left the world of finance to pursue her entrepreneurial goals.

“Leaving my corporate job to pursue a passion on my own, with no co-founder, has proven to be a challenge for me,” she says. “Although the start-up life may seem glamorous, it can be an extremely lonely journey, one which you have to get used to.

“Working on my own in the initial days was a struggle, but I now use the support of my growing team and friends who are part of similar journeys to share my ideas and concerns with.”

Making Waves offers one free video to local entrepreneurs to help them showcase their products and the founder’s story. They are permitted to use this video for their marketing purposes, while any other further video production will incur a fee.

Her advice to her fellow entrepreneurs is two-fold. “Firstly, don’t launch a start-up with a goal to make money,” she says. “Start something to solve a local problem which you are passionate about. Passion will bring you determination and hard work, and money will follow.

“Secondly, share your ideas with others. Many individuals are scared that someone may steal their ideas, but the constructive criticism you can receive from experienced individuals and potential customers will strengthen your business proposition.”

