Week 1 Fantasy Football injury report news and fallout: Jamaal Charles, Gronk concerns

Need help dealing with an injury situation for Week 1? We’re going to list the most impactful scenarios here as the injury reports pile up. In each one, we’ll give you some options to consider if you’d rather play it safe and go a different direction for the first week. Keep checking back.

Running back injuries

Status: Doubtful

You probably saw this coming but Andy Reid all but confirmed it Friday afternoon when he said Charles was “probably not going to play” against the

San Diego Chargers

. Charles is putting the finishing touches on his rehab from a torn ACL. He practiced this week get by without him against what’s expected to be a weak Chargers run defense.

Fallout: For weeks it seemed like

Spencer Ware

was the guy to own in case Charles wasn’t ready. He still is, but Reid cautioned against assuming him as the starter on Friday, saying Ware would “probably” start but personnel groupings would dictate which running back plays when. Expect

Charcandrick West

and

Knile Davis

to see some touches, but not a lot.

Ware is the best fit near the goal line and should get a shot at 20 touches on the strength of a very strong preseason (24 carries, 85 yards, three touchdowns; eight catches for 50 yards).

Last-ditch replacement running backs available in more than 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues:

Javorius Allen

, Charcandrick West,

Chris Thompson

,

Rob Kelley

,

Reggie Bush

,

Robert Turbin



Status: Questionable

After coming through the preseason without any significant issues, Ivory suffered a calf injury in practice Wednesday. Limited in practice this week, he’s listed as questionable on the injury report but is expected to play. Coach Gus Bradley said he didn’t “foresee” the injury changing how the team would use their running backs.

Fallout: For this week, Ivory’s best shot at modest Fantasy success is to score. The

Green Bay Packers

‘ run defense should be pretty good but if the

Jacksonville Jaguars

are in a short-yardage goal-line situation they’re sure to try their new running back in the role after failing in that spot for the past several seasons. Forty yards and a touchdown is about the most you should expect from Ivory.

If Ivory somehow misses the game then

T.J. Yeldon

‘s value would skyrocket and

Denard Robinson

would probably pick up around six touches.

Status: TBD on Saturday



Matt Jones

suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder on Aug. 19 and hasn’t played since. He practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, wearing a non-contact jersey on one of the days. While he seems trending toward being active on Monday night, the Redskins anticipate using three running backs against the

Pittsburgh Steelers

.

Fallout: Jones is a physical player but not an explosive back. Knowing he’ll split reps with the likes of Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson makes him an undesirable Fantasy option. The Steelers’ run defense is expected to be tough, making the whole scenario even more unattractive. Bail on Washington’s run game.

Tight end injuries

Status: Questionable

The hamstring injury suffered in mid-August is still plaguing Gronk. He worked on a limited basis all week. Typically, everyone who is limited in

New England Patriots

practice is listed as questionable with no confirmation from the team in regards to playing time. However, multiple reports suggest Gronkowski will play.

Fallout: Even if he’s not at 100 percent and even with

Jimmy Garoppolo

as his quarterback, Gronkowski is a must-start if he’s active. Everyone should feel comfortable starting him given his potential to put up huge stats.

Nonetheless, a lot of Fantasy owners are thinking about playing it safe and having a backup in case Gronkowski is inactive. Keep in mind, any tight end you get to back up Gronk has to play either Sunday night or Monday night. That eliminates a lot of names.

Two tight ends to focus on are

Jesse James

of the Steelers and

Vance McDonald

of the

San Francisco 49ers

. Both should pick up a bunch of targets in their respective Monday night games and potentially be sleeper options every week this season (James especially). Both are available in more than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Wide receiver injuries

Status: Questionable

It’s another leg injury for White, this time his hamstring. On Thursday he was added to the team’s practice report and was limited in practice.

Fallout: White should be kept out of Fantasy lineups no matter what. We’re looking at

Eddie Royal

and

Deonte Thompson

getting more snaps if White is inactive on Sunday, but realistically it means more targets for

Alshon Jeffery

(who you’re starting anyway) and

Zach Miller

(who would become a fantastic tight end sleeper).

Last-ditch replacement wide receivers available in more than 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues:

Eli Rogers

,

Kenny Stills

,

Anquan Boldin

,

Rishard Matthews

,

Terrelle Pryor

,

Pierre Garcon

,

Jermaine Kearse

,

Josh Huff

