NYSE news – to introduce new volatility procedures starting Monday

The New York Stock Exchange will change its opening procedures on Monday

  • The new procedures eliminates “Rule 48,” which allows market makers to delay opening a stock when markets are volatile
  • All indications will now be published to both proprietary and other feeds under all market conditions
  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had approved the changes in early July

Also:

  • Trading will be moved inside when it rains or snows (OK, I made that one up)


