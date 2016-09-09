NYSE news – to introduce new volatility procedures starting Monday

Shutterstock photo
The New York Stock Exchange will change its opening procedures on Monday
- The new procedures eliminates “Rule 48,” which allows market makers to delay opening a stock when markets are volatile
- All indications will now be published to both proprietary and other feeds under all market conditions
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had approved the changes in early July
Reuters have more details
Also:
- Trading will be moved inside when it rains or snows (OK, I made that one up)
