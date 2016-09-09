NYSE news – to introduce new volatility procedures starting Monday

Shutterstock photo

The New York Stock Exchange will change its opening procedures on Monday The new procedures eliminates “Rule 48,” which allows market makers to delay opening a stock when markets are volatile

All indications will now be published to both proprietary and other feeds under all market conditions

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had approved the changes in early July Reuters have more details Also: Trading will be moved inside when it rains or snows (OK, I made that one up)



