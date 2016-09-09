Shutterstock photo

Reuters have more detail up now, well worth checking out if you are interested in Gundlach’s views. Gundlach is founder of investment firm Doubleline Capital , he ain’t a dummy. Gundlach said investors should get defensive with bonds. He said he is sensing a “bond unfriendly turn” such as fiscal stimulus and that bond yields bottomed several years ago. Link to the piece And, here’s Bloomberg on his comments



