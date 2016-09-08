In pictures: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim in Darfur
Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C) is welcomed by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (2ndL) upon his arrival at the airport in the North Darfur state capital El-Fasher before a ceremony to declare an end to 13 years of conflict in Darfur on September 7, 2016. Khartoum has repeatedly sought to declare an end to the conflict in Darfur this year, claiming that an April referendum backing the current five-state division of the region turned the page. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)
