Tiger Woods makes appearance at school career day, does not feel compelled to overdress

By -
0
3


We have so many questions about these pictures of Tiger Woods making an appearance at career day at daughter Sam’s school, but let’s start with the basics.

— First off, the outfit. OK, we get it, you’re a Nike loyalist to the bone. But if we’re to be completely honest, we were hoping for a little more effort. Even most of the third graders are wearing a collared shirt. The only acceptable excuse is that he arrived at school fresh off a four-hour workout as he prepares for his return to golf.

— How detailed did Tiger get when discussing his career to the class? Did he go blow-by-blow breaking down the 2000 PGA against Bob May? Was there an obligatory “Steiny” reference? How much time did he spend discussing the finer point of “traj control”?

— This picture suggests a portion of the program when things got testy. Potential sensitive topics broached: what exactly Tiger does all day; best Palm Beach-area back surgeons; Y.E. Yang.

Screen Shot 2016-09-06 at 2.40.41 PM.png

Regardless, good to see Woods upright and appearing relatively fit. Here’s hoping he has some new material to work with at next year’s career day.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Previous articleEOG Resources and Yates Petroleum agree to combine in transaction valued at $2.5 billion
Next articleClippers' Doc Rivers puts the Blake Griffin-to-Celtics trade rumors to rest

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY