Man’s five-day crime spree

AN ARMED man who ­allegedly terrorised the Gold Coast for five days was ­arrested in dramatic scenes yesterday after a five-hour lockdown of the Numinbah Valley.

Police, including PolAir, the dog squad, the Special Emergency Response Team and at least 40 armed police officers, spent more than five hours searching for 24-year-old Broadbeach man Ben Goreng, who slipped their net yesterday afternoon.

The man is alleged to have been involved in at least five shooting incidents since Thursday, including a terrifying crash and robbery in Carrara early yesterday and shooting incidents on the M1 at Coomera on Thursday night. Police are still hunting for another man seen at the Carrara robberies.

Gold Coast Police Inspector Jim Plowman said officers were chasing the armed man in an allegedly stolen BMW when he crashed and fled into bushland off Nerang Murwillumbah Rd near Pine Creek Rd, sparking a massive manhunt.



media_camera Police arrest the alleged gunman. Picture: Regi Varghese

A large area of the valley was cordoned off as police conducted the search.

Police said the man was captured when he was recognised at a checkpoint after he broke into a 55-year-old man’s home and forced the man to drive him out.

Police yelled “it’s him, it’s him” before pulling the ­accused through the car window. A rifle was still in the car at the time.

Police will allege the man’s five-day spree started in the early hours of Thursday morning at Maudsland, when shots were fired into a car parked in the driveway of a home on Felling Drive.

Less than two hours later about 3.30am, a man was driving northbound on the Pacific Motorway at Rochedale when he saw a driver of another vehicle pointing a firearm at him through an open window.

Jetts gym at Maudsland was also the targeted, as was another man driving southbound on the Pacific Motorway at Coomera on Thursday night.

Police were yet to charge the man last night.



media_camera The alleged armed person who was on the run at bushland near Springbrook is arrested, Gold Coast. Photo: Regi Varghese

An emergent declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act was made Sunday afternoon covering a large geographical area due to the extensive and isolated bushland location — including the suburbs of Numinbah Valley, Springbrook and forestry down to the NSW border. Roads included in the boundary areas of the declaration are Beechmont Rd (west), Binna Burra Rd (south) and Austinville Rd (east).

Preliminary reports indicated that at 1am Sunday two men, one of whom was believed to be armed with a rifle, approached a 42-year-old man at the front door of his Lysterfield Rise home, Upper Coomera.



media_camera Police are looking for Ben Andrew Goreng.

The masked men threatened the victim, demanding the keys to his vehicle before firing into his front door.

The victim and two other men then entered the home where a 40-year-old female handed over the keys to the men.

The men, who were not known to the victims, then drove away in the couple’s gold Kia Sportage.

At 2am, the stolen Kia crashed into a light pole at Chisholm Road, Carrara.

The men proceeded to flee the scene to Farro Court, Carrara where they forced their way into a second home by smashing a window.

The men then threatened a 69-year-old woman, pushing her over and demanding the keys to her Black BMW X5 with Queensland registration 50BOS.

The woman suffered minor injury to her knees, and police are appealing for information in relation to the current whereabouts of the stolen vehicle.



media_camera Police are looking for a similar vehicle, with numberplate 50BOS.

EARLIER: A CARRARA street has been left in fear after residents claimed they were woken by gun shots following a dramatic car crash.

Police are at Chisholm Rd this morning investigating the incident.



media_camera Police investigate a crime scene at Chisolm Rd, Carrara. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Neighbours say they ran outside after hearing a loud bang but were greeted with shots being fired into the air and were told to go back inside.

The occupants of the car, believed to be two men, then allegedly fled the scene.



media_camera Police investigate a crime scene at Chisolm Rd, Carrara. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Police were called to Chisholm Rd shortly after 2.30am after reports of the crash where a Kia Sportage veered off the road colliding with a light pole and letterbox.

It’s understood the car was stolen.

Originally published as Man’s five-day crime spree