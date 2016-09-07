Africa: Observers of Polls Sleeping On Their Job

Photo: The Citizen A voter cast a vote during the past Tanzanian election.

African countries need a review on the role of election observers. The claims over rigging votes among electorates which have been coupled with blood shedding leave a lot to be desired on the role of election referees.

Sometimes the monitoring groups praise good work done by the electoral commission. They claim that the game was free and fair while there is still public uproar.

The opposite may also be the case when the electoral commission decides to annual the results over rigging claims while amid good report from experienced election observers. Zanzibar can be the case in point.

On a lighter note, the election results announced on Wednesday last week in Gabon, gave Mr Bongo a second seven-year term with 49.8 per cent of the vote to Mr Ping’s 48.2 per cent – a margin of 5,594 votes.

In the capital of Gabon, Libreville, hundreds of people have been arrested and at least three people have died amid protests after the sitting president was declared the winner of last weekend’s disputed election.

The European Union called on the government to assure its citizens that the election had been fair. Beginning on July 30, the EU had 22 election observers in Gabon’s nine provinces to monitor the election.

In a preliminary report on, the observation mission said they were disturbed by a “lack of transparency” in the vote.

International election monitoring has become a prominent tool for promoting election integrity and democracy.

But several factors raise questions about the validity and effectiveness of international election monitoring.

When organisations have to return to the same countries election after election, what are they accomplishing?

When politicians continue to ‘cheat’ in the presence of monitors, is the mission worthwhile?

When more and more organisations join the practice without any uniform standards for assessing an election, and when different organisations sometimes disagree, how can outsiders know which organisations are reliable?

Take the case of Zimbabwe. After the 2002 presidential election, the Electoral Institute of South Africa (EISA) and the Commonwealth Secretariat were highly critical, but ECOWAS praised the elections. The South African Development Community (SADC) was somewhere in the middle.

A similar case happened in Uganda’s General Election. Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group to the 2016 General Elections, delivered the observers’ interim assessment saying Uganda’s 2016 general elections were marked by a lack of a level electoral playing field, an increased prevalence of money in politics, alleged misuse of state resources, inequitable media coverage, and question marks over the secrecy of the ballot and the competence of the Electoral Commission to manage the process.

Contrary to the above critics, the Africa Union Election Observer team headed by Lady Justice Sophia Akufo said the election was peaceful but not without short comings.

While the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Observer mission whose member states include; Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda said despite the shortcomings, “the elections met the minimum standards of a free and fair election”.

Prodded by the media on why they were not critical of the reported vote rigging, ballot stuffing, results manipulation and the arrest of opposition candidates particularly Kizza Besigye, IGAD Observers said they are “observer mission, we can’t comment on what we see in newspapers and TV”

When some politicians are then able to use monitors’ statements to legitimise manipulated elections, is election monitoring doing more harm than good? The fact that monitors do not always deter cheating is neither surprising nor terrible.

After all, monitors cannot be expected to be effective all the time. The problem, however, is that it is not simply that monitors either deter cheating or do not deter cheating.

Going by flashback, in the early 1990s a wave of protest emerged in Africa, reflecting the global fervour for democratic, accountable leadership and representative political systems.

In the wake of this groundswell of protests among African populations, the discrediting of Socialist-Marxist systems, and the fall of the Berlin Wall as a contributing factor, many electoral reforms were implemented.

Until then only a few African states had experience of acceptable elections and a democratic system (Botswana, Mauritius).

In the early 1990s, however, many autocratic regimes in Africa caved in to the combined pressure for reform of both their citizens and the international community (e.g. donor countries demanding ‘good governance’) and introduced periodic elections for parliament or the president. This often went hand in hand with the formation of new (opposition) parties.

In the 1990s more or less competitive elections were held in dozens of African countries. Often they were preceded by a ‘national conference’ of the various stakeholders (incumbent regimes, civil society and opposition groups, or parties).

In a number of cases, this opening up of democratic space proved durable, as for example in Ghana, Zambia, Senegal, and the exceptional case of South Africa (which not only held its first successful democratic elections in 1994, but also abolished an entire political system).

In other countries, the first elections were a successful exercise in democratic change (such as in Benin), only to revert again to more autocratic tendencies later. In some countries, meaningful elections did not come until much later, in the early 2000s (Kenya 2002 and especially 2007), and while they led to a change of regime, the costs were high in terms of political division and violence.

Several post-conflict countries, such as Mozambique and Angola, went through precarious elections, and in the absence of a developed multiparty system the ruling parties were re-elected by a big majority.

In ethnically and religiously divided countries such as Nigeria, elections were continuously fraught with problems, such as corruption and vote-rigging, even if the end results more or less reflected majority opinion. In a few countries elections were not held at all, despite earlier promises, and autocratic governance was reinvented (Eritrea).

Increasing international pressure for democratic reforms and contagion effects have contributed to the adoption of elections in countries considered less than fully democratic. In unconsolidated regimes, leaders may manipulate the electoral process or rig election results when concerned about their chances of winning.

Incumbents in most African countries hold elections to please domestic and international audiences and reap international benefits such as aid or investments, but are willing to game the system in an effort to hold on to power.

Monitors should be given legal mandate to put to task candidates who manipulate results to the detriment of electorates. Condemning the rigging and chaos alone with no further action may not be healthy for democracy.