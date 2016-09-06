Zambia: Constitutional Court Dismisses Election Petition



Photo: RFI The re-elected Zambian president Edgar Lungu.

The legal merry-go-round over the presidential petition against the election of President Edgar Lungu has finally come to a close with the Constitutional Court having the nerve to do what they failed to do on Friday.

A full bench of the Constitutional Court voted to dismiss the petition on a 3-2 vote that saw them re-affirm the August 15 declaration of Edgar Lungu as president.

UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba petitioned the election of President Lungu alleging vote rigging.

The Constitutional Court ruled that they could not hear the matter outside the 14 day window provided for by the constitution.

On Friday seemingly buying time to comprehend the gravity of the matter before them, the Constitutional Court ruled that the petition could be heard from Monday to Thursday to give the petitioners to present their main matter.

During the 14 days, the petitioners had focussed on side issues that ate into their main matter that they did not eventually present before the court due to lapse in time.

Inauguration has been set for next Tuesday.

President Lungu was declared winner on August 15 after having garnered 50.3% of the valid votes cast while Hichilema got 46.7%.

The first round of drama at the Constitutional Court today seemed to have surfaced with the lawyers for the respondents putting up a no show performance.

Apparently the respondents’ lawyers have dubbed the Monday sitting a nullity with so far only the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka and the Solicitor General showing up.

Meanwhile, the petitioners returned with the same batch of lawyers who walked out on Friday to carry on with the case.