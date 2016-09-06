World Cup qualifying: Gareth Bale scores to cap off fine Wales performance v Moldova, Republic of Ireland snatch draw in Serbia

Serbia 2-2 Republic of Ireland

Daryl Murphy chose the perfect moment to end his wait for a first Republic of Ireland goal when he came off the bench to snatch a 2-2 World Cup qualifier draw in Serbia – LIVE on talkSPORT2.

Murphy’s 80th-minute contribution to an eventful contest at the Rajko Mitic Stadium handed Ireland a positive start to their Group D campaign on a night when they never hit the heights they scaled at their best in France this summer.

But as they always do, they kept going until the death and once again, emerged with something to show for their efforts.

Jeff Hendrick had got them off to a dream start with a third-minute opener, but when the hugely impressive Filip Kostic and Dusan struck within five minutes of each other, the writing looked to be on the wall for Martin O’Neill’s men.

But Murphy, who signed for Newcastle United last month, grasped a positive conclusion to a potentially damaging evening when he powered home from Robbie Brady’s corner to snatch a point.

Wales 4-0 Moldova

Gareth Bale netted twice for Wales as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Moldova.

Chris Coleman’s men showed no signs of a Euro 2016 hangover as Sam Vokes and Joe Allen put them into a first-half lead.

Real Madrid star Bale took his goal well before doubling his tally with a penalty late on.

That brace moved the 27-year-old into second place on the all-time list of Wales goalscorers with 24. It takes him past Trevor Ford and Ivor Allchurch on 23 and to within four of record marksman Ian Rush, as Wales enjoyed their biggest win in a competitive fixture since beating Azerbaijan 4-0 in 2003.

WATCH: Diego Costa: Chelsea striker nets Spain double in World Cup qualifier v Liechtenstein – VIDEO