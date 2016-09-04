WATCH: Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez nets majestic free-kick for Algeria

Riyad Mahrez was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, with the Algerian winger firing Leicester City to the title.

And although he has struggled in the English top flight this term, Mahrez went back to showing off his skills whilst on international duty.

In an AFCON qualification clash against Lesotho, the 25-year-old netted a truly majestic free-kick to hand The Fennecs a 2-0 lead.

You can watch Mahrez’s sublime set piece below…