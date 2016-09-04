Starwood opens Aloft hotel in Saudi capital Riyadh

Starwood Hotels & Resorts has opened its first Aloft-branded hotel in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh, it announced on Sunday.

The 281-room Aloft Riyadh is located in the centre of the city, at the intersection of Riyadh’s main Olaya Street and Makkah Road and in close proximity to government ministries, downtown shops and restaurants, the National Museum and the Diplomatic Quarter.

The hotel features loft-inspired rooms, food and beverage outlets including Dish, an all-day dining restaurant, Re:fuel, a 24-hour spot for light meals, the brand’s signature w xyz lounge and Crush rooftop pool cafe.

There is also a gym and 220 sq m of corporate meeting space across five rooms.

Starwood is increasingly seeking to take advantage of the growing midmarket hotels sector in the Gulf and plans to open its second Aloft hotel in the kingdom, the 262-room Aloft Dhahran, by the end of the year.

Owned and developed by FAS Hotels, a division of Fawal Al Hokair group, Aloft Riyadh aims to offer a new social scene in Riyadh, the company said.

“With a portfolio of more than 100 hotels in dynamic destinations around the globe, Aloft continues to be one of the fastest growing hotel brands and is set to open 12 more properties in the Middle East by 2020,” said Brian McGuiness, Global Brand Leader, Specialty Select Brands, Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

“Saudi Arabia boasts a rapidly growing tech-savvy culture and Aloft resonates in this market [by appealing to] today’s hyper-connected traveller.”