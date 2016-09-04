Soares/Murray Reach Third Round

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, the reigning Australian Open champions, dropped just two games to advance to the third round on Saturday at the US Open. The fourth seeds beat Marcin Matkowski and Jurgen Melzer 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes. Murray/Soares will next take on Brian Baker and Marcus Daniell for a spot in the quarter-finals. The British/Brazilian pair are currently third in the Emirates ATP Doubles Race To London. They will qualify for the prestigious season finale should they reach the final in Flushing Meadows.

Fifth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau topped Mate Pavic and Michael Venus 6-2, 6-2. The Dutch/Romanian duo hit 13 winners and did not face a break point in the 56-minute victory. Next in the third round, they will face Robert Lindstedt and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, who ousted tenth seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-3, saving four of the six break points they faced in the two-hour, 17-minute match.

Chris Guccione and Andre Sa ousted seventh seeds Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3. They next face Nicolas Almagro and Victor Estrella Burgos, who hit 30 winners to defeat Fabio Fognini and Andreas Seppi 7-6(6), 6-3.

Eighth seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, who hoisted the Roland Garros trophy in June, beat Marcos Baghdatis and Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-4. Next for them in the third round is the Brazilian team of Thomaz Bellucci and Marcelo Demoliner. Lukasz Kubot and Alexander Peya, the No. 12 seeds, defeated Stephane Robert and Dudi Sela 7-6(5), 6-4 to set a third-round meeting with Daniel Evans and Nick Kyrgios.

Jeremy Chardy and Sam Groth beat Austrian duo Dominic Thiem and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn 7-6(3), 6-4 in 81 minutes. Their next opponents will be top seeds and defending champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco needed two hours and 33 minutes to advance with a a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 win over Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman. They will face third seeds Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the third round.