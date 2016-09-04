Alex Noren wins European Masters, gets absolutely blasted with Champagne

Remember when Andrew “Beef” Johnston said he couldn’t wait to “get hammered” following a victory on the European Tour? Well, Alex Noren probably got to that state pretty quickly if he opened his mouth at all following his latest victory.

Noren defeated Scott Hend in a playoff to capture the European Masters on Sunday and got absolutely blasted with Champagne by friends as he walked off the 18th green at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. Check it out:

Fellow Swede Rikard Karlberg was happy to be a part of the celebration.

It’s the sixth career European Tour title for Noren, who also won the Scottish Open in July. Unfortunately for the 34-year-old Swede, it comes a week after the European Ryder Cup team was finalized. The Euros have been known to get pretty rowdy with Champagne at that event, too.

