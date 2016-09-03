WATCH: Rangers star Niko Kranjcar nets absolute screamer in friendly victory to prepare for Celtic clash

Rangers used the ongoing international break to start preparing for the Old Firm derby against Celtic, which is set to be played next weekend.

The Gers headed to Northern Ireland to play NIFL Premiership side Linfield, securing an impressive 7-0 win over their opponents in a testimonial game for Jamie Mulgrew.

Veteran forward Kenny Miller netted an incredible four goals, with summer signing Joe Garner and defender Rob Kiernan also getting in on the act.

However, the most impressive moment of the game was Niko Kranjcar bagging an absolute screamer.

The Croatian playmaker, who arrived at Ibrox this summer, has already scored twice for Mark Warburton’s men – but this is undoubtedly the highlight of his spell so far.

Rangers fans are just hoping Kranjcar repeats this feat against the Bhoys next weekend…

You can watch the insane strike below…