Storm dominate Sharks to win NRL minor premiership

Melbourne has claimed the 2016 NRL minor premiership with an impressive 26-6 victory over Cronulla.

After losing to the out-of-sorts Broncos in round 25, the Storm returned to their absolute best in Saturday’s first-versus-second showdown in front of 24,135 people at AAMI Park.

The Sharks, meanwhile, could fall from second to third and lose their rights to a home final in the opening week of the playoffs if the Raiders beat Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

With points likely to be at a premium against the NRL’s best defence on Saturday, Cronulla took its first opportunity to put points on the board, with James Maloney potting a penalty goal in the 11th minute for an early lead.

But the Storm had the same mindset and Cameron Smith squared the ledger four minutes later after opposing Paul Gallen walked back through the ruck.

In the 20th minute, the hosts struck a double blow when Blake Green put Cheyse Blair through a gap and in under the posts. Green also copped a late shoulder charge from Michael Ennis that could see the Sharks hooker miss at least the first week of the finals.

Smith added another penalty goal as the game neared its half-hour mark and the Storm were forced to weather a number of attacking raids on their line, sparked mainly by Cronulla’s nine first-half offloads.

But Melbourne repelled every attack thanks largely to two big plays by winger Marika Koroibete, who first intercepted a Maloney pass after a line break and then nearly turning himself into a literal flying Fijian to cut down opposite number Valentine Holmes from nowhere minutes later.

It allowed the Storm to take 10-2 lead into half-time, but that was extended 90 seconds into the second half when Blair powered over for his second try of the night.

After 15 more scoreless minutes, the Storm reverted to a play that has worked for them on so many occasions — half-back Cooper Cronk kicking high and wide for rookie Suliasi Vunivalu, who recovered a Sosaia Feki fumble to score.

It took Vunivalu’s tally to 22 and all but guaranteed he would top the try-scoring in his first season. Despite playing just 18 games, his mark is four ahead of the nearest challengers, Cronulla’s Holmes and Canberra’s Jordan Rapana.

Gerard Beale crossed for the Sharks in the 69th minute to keep the contest alive, but a perfectly timed short ball from Smith to star prop Jesse Bromwich to touch down in the final minutes.

The Storm will host the Cowboys in the first week of the finals after the reigning premiers beat Gold Coast earlier in the day.

