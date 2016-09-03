PM Lee and Chongqing party chief explore greater Singapore-Chongqing cooperation

CHONGQING, China: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chongqing Party Secretary Sun Zhengcai on Saturday (Sep 3), on his first visit to the southwestern Chinese city since the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI) was launched. The municipality is a major city in China, with a population of more than 30 million.

During the meeting, both leaders noted the significance and support that China’s President Xi Jinping had given to CCI, and discussed ways to move the project forward, including exploring new areas for policy innovation, Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

They also noted the close cooperation between Singapore and Chongqing is further enhanced by the CCI, which is the third Sino-Singapore Government-to-Government project after the Suzhou Industrial Park in 1994 and the Tianjin Eco-city in 2008.

According to the PMO, the leaders also touched on the CCI’s role as a key platform to operationalise China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative and discussed “using the recently announced Free Trade Zones in seven Chinese provinces and cities, including Chongqing, to step up Singapore-Chongqing cooperation”.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets with Party Secretary of Chongqing, Sun Zhengcai. (Photo: Baskaran Kaliaperumal)

Mr Lee, who is on a brief stop before returning to Hangzhou on Sunday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, also visited CapitaLand’s project on the Chao Tian Men site in Chongqing’s Yuzhong district. Named Raffles City Chongqing, the mixed-use development is CapitaLand’s single largest investment in China to date.

The property developer – which describes its 24 billion yuan (S$4.9 billion) investment as “a symbol of close Sino-Singapore collaboration” – said the 1.12-million-square-metre structure is “on track for completion in phases from 2018 onwards”. According to CapitaLand, the development will also be “fully integrated with a transport hub that comprises a metro station, bus interchange, ferry terminal and cruise centre”.

Given the scale and location of the development, CapitaLand CEO Lim Ming Yan said he sees it as a platform for many Singapore companies doing business in Chongqing and the region. Despite the slowing Chinese economy, Mr Lim added that he remains “quite positive” about CapitaLand’s prospects in China in the “medium to long term”, citing favourable urbanisation trends in cities like Chongqing.

Left to right: An aerial shot of Raffles City Chongqing’s site in August 2016; An artist’s impression of Raffles City Chongqing. (Images: CapitaLand)

THE SINGAPORE-CHONGQING CONNECTION

Earlier in the day, Mr Lee met a Singapore business delegation for lunch. The delegation, led by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), included company leaders from Temasek, Changi Airport Group, YCH Group, Sembcorp Industries, and CrimsonLogic.

The CCI is focused on modern connectivity and services, and aims to boost development in China’s vast western region. Currently, provinces and municipalities in eastern China – including the prosperous Pearl River Delta region – account for more than half of the country’s GDP, according to IMF data.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Singapore business delegation in Chongqing. (Photo: Nicole Tan)

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng said the CCI is materially different from the previous two Government-to-Government projects.

“As China tranforms and wants to grow the western region, what can Singapore do? In a sense, it’s like a blank piece of paper. Suzhou was very clear – it was an industrial park. Tianjin is an Eco-city,” said Mr Teo, who is also Managing Director of shipping firm Pacific International Lines.

“For (Chongqing), it’s really about how we can use the Singapore know-how in terms of modern services, logistics, finance, ICT (Information and communications technology) to help not only Chongqing, but the whole area to transform… to bring down the cost of doing business, to make it more accessible and connected to the outside world.”

At present, Singapore is Chongqing’s third largest external investor, after Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands. Between 2011 and 2015, Singapore investments into Chongqing doubled, to US$5.7 billion (S$7.8 billion). Bilateral trade between Singapore and Chongqing reached US$2.03 billion (S$2.8 billion) in 2015, up 17 per cent year on year.