Moore, Hahn tied for lead; Spieth three back at Deutsche Bank Championship

Getty Images NORTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 02: James Hahn plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston on September 2, 2016 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

James Hahn and Ryan Moore, both of whom have won on the PGA Tour this year, are tied for the lead after the first round of the Deutsche Bank Championship on Friday, each shooting a bogey-free six-under 65s at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

They lead Paul Casey, Fabian Gomez, Jhonattan Vegas and Brian Stuard by a stroke.

Jim Furyk, the 2010 FedEx Cup champion, shot a four-under 67. He is tied for seventh with Adam Scott and Emiliano Grillo.

Jordan Spieth, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, shot a three-under 68, putting him tied for 19th with Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson. Reed is the current FedEx Cup points leader following his win at the Barclays last week.

Stenson, the Swede silver medalist and 2013 Deutsche Bank Championship winner, is playing with a partially torn meniscus.

Rickie Fowler, runner-up at last week’s Barclays, shot a two-under 69. He is tied for 35th with Hideki Matsuyama and Bill Haas.

Jason Day shot just a one-under 70, leaving him tied for 48th with Justin Thomas and five back of the lead.

Rory McIlroy continued to struggle, shooting an even-par 71 that included a triple bogey. He is tied for 68th.

Phil Mickelson, the winner of the 2007 Deutsche Bank Championship, was the victim of a quadruple bogey on the sixth hole, leading to a round of four-over 75. Only two players had worse rounds.

