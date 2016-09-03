Best and Worst Things to Buy in September

Now that the kids are back in school and your summer vacation is over with, your mid-year budget can finally recoup from the host of expenses the summer months bring.

But don’t breathe that sigh of relief just yet.

It’s September — and that means that the holidays are just around the corner, whether you like it or not. But don’t let upcoming parties and holiday shopping put you in debt at the start of 2017. Here’s how to keep as much money in your pocket as possible this fall, so you’re ready for the holidays.

Best Things to Buy in September

It seems September is all about transportation — with some gadgets thrown in. From Labor Day car sales to cheap airfare, these are the best deals this month.

1. Cars

Labor Day weekend is considered to be one of the best times to buy a car, and the entire month of September is chock-full of financing and other car deals direct from dealerships. As next year’s models begin rolling in, current year vehicles must be moved out. You’ll see a number of offers designed to entice buyers, including zero down and 0% APR financing.

Keep in mind, however, that many of these finance offers from dealerships are reserved for buyers who meet high credit standards. Find out exactly what the requirements are before committing to a loan.

2. iPhones

Every September, the famous Apple keynote is held. During this time, Apple historically announces the new iPhone. So if you want a new iPhone, now is the time. The iPhone 7 is expected to be released in late September, so you can get a brand new one with the best features, or get a steep discount on older models as they’ll be discounted to make room for newer models. And don’t forget to look for the best iPhone deals on older models from eBay, Walmart and Best Buy, according to Benjamin Glaser from DealNews.

3. Cheap Airfare

Cheap Flight Day has just passed, but that doesn’t mean all the cheap flights are gone. You can certainly find cheap flights year-round, depending on the purpose of your travel. However, September is the month to buy your tickets if you plan on heading out of town for Thanksgiving, Christmas and all other holidays later this year. Summer vacations are over, but the mad rush of the holidays hasn’t begun yet. That makes this month the perfect in-between time to grab plane tickets for less.

4. Bicycles

The best bike deals can be found in September when you’re less likely to be outside riding anyway. Retailers don’t want a store full of bikes just sitting around and taking up precious space, so they’ll slash prices to clear them out. It’s a great time to grab a bike as a gift — stash an early Christmas present away — or upgrade your own ride for the coming spring. Just make sure you research your new ride, so you don’t buy a completely outdated model.

5. TVs

As the fall semester begins, college students in dorms or small apartments are probably looking for a decent-sized TV set. “September is traditionally a stellar month for deals on 32″ 1080p HDTVs,” said Glaser. “Not only will deals be abundant for this category, but they’ll be at the lowest prices of the year. Last year, they hit an astounding $110, though $150 is a safer bet. These small screens are perfect for a dorm room or first apartment.”

But if you can’t find a low price on the TV you want, Glaser recommends waiting until November for some Black Friday deals.

Worst Things to Buy in September

Sometimes it’s just better to wait. Here are a couple of things you should avoid buying in September, so you don’t waste your money.

1. Appliances

Labor Day appliance sales will be tempting, but waiting until October or even November to make big appliance purchases will be even better for your bank account, according to Glaser.

“If you can wait until November, Black Friday will offer better sales, with discounts that take up to 75 percent off the same items,” he said. “On average, about 35 percent of Black Friday appliance deals are marked Editors’ Choice — only 15 percent of deals see that distinction throughout the rest of the year.”

2. Winter Clothing

I know you’ve just started coming to terms with the fact that summer is almost officially over, and fall fashions have arrived at retailers — but winter clothes are also starting to appear. From winter coats to some fashionable UGG boots, now is not the time to fall victim to high prices for warm winter styles. Instead, wait until January or February when winter clothes are significantly marked down.

So, whether you’re ready to upgrade to a new iPhone or are planning holiday travel in advance, now is the time. But be careful not to waste money purchasing items that will be on sale next month for Black Friday.

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com.

