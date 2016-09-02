Transfer rumours and paper review – Friday, September 2: Pulis 'considering future' at West Brom, Man United want Griezmann next summer and MORE GOSSIP

Here are the top transfer-related stories in Friday’s newspapers…

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is considering his future after a frustrating transfer window. (Daily Express)

Manchester United will make a move for Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann next summer as a long-term replacement for England captain Wayne Rooney. (Bleacher Report)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante says United boss Jose Mourinho tried to persuade him to move to Old Trafford rather than Stamford Bridge from Premier League champions Leicester City this summer. (The Sun)

Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri has said the club decided against signing midfielder Moussa Sissoko because they did not want to jeopardise the future of Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy. (Sky Sports)

Gabriel Agbonlahor’s Aston Villa career is over, with club chiefs fuming after he rejected a transfer deadline-day move to Reading. (The Sun)

Jack Butland is facing potentially two months out of action in another huge blow for England and Stoke. (Daily Telegraph)

Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu turned down a £100,000-per-week offer from China to sign for West Brom on deadline day. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland have appealed to FIFA in the hope of gaining special dispensation to sign Boavista goalkeeper, Mika, outside the transfer window. The Black Cats are also desperately searching for an unattached striker after Fabio Borini was ruled out for three months by injury. (The Guardian)

That player could be former West Brom and Everton striker Victor Anichebe, who is a free agent, but Stoke and Hull are also interested in signing the striker. (Daily Mail)