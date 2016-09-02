NBL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (Symbol: NBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.66, changing hands as low as $33.62 per share. Noble Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBL’s low point in its 52 week range is $23.77 per share, with $39.85 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $33.68. According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NBL makes up 4.90% of the First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FCG) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

