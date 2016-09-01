The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra electrifies Salzburg with Wagner

By -
0
3


The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, the unique orchestra led by the legendary Argentine-Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim, has just
wowed the Salzburg Festival.

It was the maestro himself and the late Palestinian scholar Edward Said who founded the orchestra in 1999, uniting Arabs and Israelis to overcome prejudices through music and foster dialogue.

Previous articleThere can be no final victory over Isil while Assad reigns in Syria
Next articleInsurance ETFs Eye Fed Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY