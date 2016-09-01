Det norske oljeselskap announces oil discovery at Langfjellet



Det norske oljeselskap ASA, operator of PL 442, announces that drilling of exploration well 25/2-18 S on the Langfjellet prospect in the North Sea is about to be completed.

The well encountered a gross oil column of 109 meters in the Vestland Group. A technical sidetrack was drilled to collect data and the well is currently being prepared for a sidetrack and welltest. Preliminary volume estimates for the discovery are in the range of 24 to 74 million barrels of oil equivalent. The licensees will evaluate the discovery with regards to a potential development together with other discoveries in the area. Following the successful drilling results at Langfjellet, the licensees have identified further prospectivity within the license.

Det norske is operator and holds a 90 percent working interest in PL442. LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS holds the remaining 10 percent.



