Revealed: The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class

    Luxury German car brand Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest A-Class car, the Mercedes-AMG A 45, in a new broader, sportier, and more aggressive look.


    On the exterior, it features bolder streaks, a coupe-style window line and new exterior lighting design.


    But boasting a turbocharged AMG 2.0 liter four-cylinder production engine with 381hp and maximum torque of 475 Nm, the A-class may be more impressive in its performance.


    The compact car can go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds – marking 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor.


    Each driving system includes a new Eco display which uses graphics to encourage the driver to adopt a fuel-saving driving style.


    Its Dynamic Select option also allows for four driving modes – Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual.


    The car also features a 7G-DCT automatic transmission for fast and smooth gear changes without interruptions in power.


    The Mercedes comes with an optional Sports Direct-Steer system which results in better response on curvy roads and improved straight line stability.


    The new A-Class is available starting from AED139,000 at Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – the flagship firm of Al Fahim Group. EMC houses the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz facility and is a major distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.



