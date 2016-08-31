Revealed: The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class

1 of 9
Luxury German car brand Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest A-Class car, the Mercedes-AMG A 45, in a new broader, sportier, and more aggressive look.
2 of 9
On the exterior, it features bolder streaks, a coupe-style window line and new exterior lighting design.
3 of 9
But boasting a turbocharged AMG 2.0 liter four-cylinder production engine with 381hp and maximum torque of 475 Nm, the A-class may be more impressive in its performance.
4 of 9
The compact car can go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds – marking 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor.
5 of 9
Each driving system includes a new Eco display which uses graphics to encourage the driver to adopt a fuel-saving driving style.
6 of 9
Its Dynamic Select option also allows for four driving modes – Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual.
7 of 9
The car also features a 7G-DCT automatic transmission for fast and smooth gear changes without interruptions in power.
8 of 9
The Mercedes comes with an optional Sports Direct-Steer system which results in better response on curvy roads and improved straight line stability.
9 of 9
The new A-Class is available starting from AED139,000 at Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – the flagship firm of Al Fahim Group. EMC houses the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz facility and is a major distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.