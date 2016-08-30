Tuesday, August 30, 2016
The bravery of the Kurds has been ignored by the West for...

The bravery of the Kurds has been ignored by the West for too long

By -
0
3


The bravery of the Kurds has been ignored by the West for too long


The Telegraph


Iraqi Kurdish female fighter Haseba Nauzad (2nd R), 24, and Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir (3rd R), 21, aim their weapon during a deployment near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016

Iraqi Kurdish female fighter Haseba Nauzad (2nd R), 24, and Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir (3rd R), 21, aim their weapon during a deployment near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016

Credit:
Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters




Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015 - By None

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!