Stosur beats Giorgi in three sets at US Open

Australia’s Samantha Stosur has advanced to the second round of the US Open with a solid three-set win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi at Flushing Meadows.

The 2011 champion started well but was pegged back before dominating the latter stages of the match to clinch a 7-5, 6-7 (7/4), 6-1 win.

The first set was a tight affair, as both players struggled to hold serve – there were five service breaks in all, the last of them coming with a forehand winner from Stosur to clinch the opener in 52 minutes.

The Italian broke Stosur to lead 4-2 in the second set, only for the Australian to hit back and lead 5-4 to be only one game from victory.

The set went to a tie-break, with Stosur throwing in a double fault for 2-3. She got the break back with a forehand winner for 3-4, but Giorgi pulled out a backhand winner to gain the advantage and she won the set with an ace.

If there were any nerves from Stosur at the change in the match, they didn’t show, as the Australian charged out to a 4-0 lead in the deciding set before completing the win in two hours 37 minutes.

Stosur will now play Zhang Shuai for a place in the round of 32, after the Chinese player defeated another Australian, Ellen Perez, 6-1, 6-1.

Earlier, Daria Gavrilova bowed out of the women’s singles with a straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Czech player Lucie Safarova.

Gavrilova was under pressure from the start, broken in the opening game of the match. Safarova held her serve throughout to take the set in 37 minutes.

The Australian held serve to start the second set, but was broken as Safarova led 2-1, and then another break for 5-2 looked to have sealed the win for the Czech.

Gavrilova rallied with a break back, and held her serve for 5-4, but Safarova forced an error on the Australian’s forehand to complete the victory in one hour 28 minutes.

Safarova will now play fifth seed Simona Halep of Romania in the second round.

More Australians will be in action on day two, including Bernard Tomic facing Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Nick Kyrgios up against Briton Aljaz Bedene.

