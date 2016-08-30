Snatch This Bargain Metals Stock Even Cheaper Than President Sutherland Did

There’s an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 28, McEwen Mining Inc.’s President, Colin Sutherland, invested $53,839.30 into 15,166 shares of MUX, for a cost per share of $3.55. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (Symbol: MUX) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Sutherland, with shares changing hands as low as $3.52 per share. It should be noted that Sutherland has collected $0.01/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. McEwen Mining Inc. shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUX’s low point in its 52 week range is $0.76 per share, with $4.92 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $3.60. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MUX insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/28/2016 Colin Sutherland President 15,166 $3.55 $53,839.30

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MUX makes up 3.38% of the Silver Miners ETF (Symbol: SIL) which is trading lower by about 5.4% on the day Tuesday.

