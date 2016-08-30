DONE DEAL! Arsenal land German defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia

Arsenal have announced the signing of defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia.

The central defender, 24, arrives after Arsene Wenger’s near summer-long pursuit, and shortly after Calum Chambers’ loan departure to Middlesbrough.

Arsenal earlier on Tuesday secured the signing of Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna, so Germany’s Mustafi becomes their sixth summer recruit after Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Takuma Asano – who has already joined Stuttgart on loan – and Kelechi Nwakali.

“He is at the right age,” Wenger told the club’s official website.

“He has good experience.

“He is a very focused player who can play with the ball as well. We have taken a great player but have prepared well for the future.”

In the same way recruiting Perez was considered to have strengthened one of Arsenal’s perceived weaknesses, Mustafi arrives following injuries to fellow centre-backs Per Mertesacker and Gabriel.

It is also believed his transfer has taken Premier League clubs’ spending during the summer transfer window beyond £1billion. Figures are subject to official confirmation, but on Tuesday morning they stood at £925million.

As with Perez, the terms of the Germany international’s transfer have not been disclosed.

“(I) can’t wait to play for this great club,” said Mustafi.

Wenger added of Perez: “He’s not only a goalscorer, he’s a guy who combines well with partners, who can give a final ball and makes good runs

“He’s a late developer in this position because he has always played on the flanks. He’s got a good eye for goal and had an outstanding season last year in a team that didn’t create too many chances.”