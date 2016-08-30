Can Roger Compete With A Top Chef?

Moët & Chandon global ambassador Roger Federer joined talented Mexican chef Enrique Olvera for an exclusive dinner in New York City.

The pair cooked an intimate, three-course meal, paired with Moët & Chandon’s rosé champagnes, on the terrace of the World of McIntosh Townhouse in SoHo. Guests, who were treated to a cook-off between the Swiss and Chelf Olvera, included Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, Wine Spectator, Forbes and USA Today.

Federer jokingly confessed to being a better eater than a chef, and lucky for him at the soiree they did just that! The party dined on Spelt esquites with corn and chile de arbol, ending the meal with a rich chocolate zucchini cake with mint-infused crème fraiche paired with Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé.